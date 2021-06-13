Cancel
‘The Witcher’ Returns in First Season 2 Teaser

Cover picture for the article

The Witcher is back — at least for a few seconds. The second season of the hit fantasy series on Netflix is still several months away, but the first teaser for the show just debuted as part of Netflix’s “Geeked Week.” (Isn’t every week on every streaming service Geeked Week these days? Whatever.) The trailer focuses on Ciri, but there’s something else in there too. Netflix’s official site reads “see if you can decipher the hidden message within.” Well, can you? Watch carefully:

