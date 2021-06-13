‘The Witcher’ Returns in First Season 2 Teaser

As all of us fans are well aware, The Witcher Season 2 has been on a very long road to get to us. The show began to film the new set of episodes right before a certain health crisis took over the world, and it ended up being in some stage of production or production shut down for basically a full year, before finally wrapping filming a few months ago. Now, star Henry Cavill has released the first footage of himself in Season 2, and it's guaranteed to hypnotize fans everywhere!