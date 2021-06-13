Mother Allegedly Threw Newborn Daughter, 2-Year-Old Son Out Apartment Window Before Jumping

A 24-year-old mother allegedly threw her 1-month-old daughter and 2-year-old son out of the window of a Brooklyn, New York, apartment before jumping herself, authorities said. The mother first threw the baby girl out of the window and then the boy from the second-floor apartment on Rockaway Parkway Saturday morning, NBC News reported, citing a statement from New York police. The woman, identified by New York Daily News as Dejhanay Jarrell, then jumped out after them.