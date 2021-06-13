Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Young Israelis face the end of their forever prime minister.

dnyuz.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter 12 years with Benjamin Netanyahu as prime minister, young Israelis and Palestinians — who can barely remember his predecessor — expressed a wide range of reactions to the possibility of a future without Mr. Netanyahu at the helm. “Wow,” said Gil Maymon, a graduate student at the Hebrew University...

dnyuz.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Netanyahu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#Israelis#Arab World#The Palestinian Authority#The Arab Party#Jewish#New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Palestine
News Break
Middle East
Related
Middle EastMinneapolis Star Tribune

Palestinians, settlers clash in tense Jerusalem neighborhood

JERUSALEM — Palestinians and Jewish settlers hurled stones, chairs and fireworks at each other overnight in a tense Jerusalem neighborhood where settler groups are trying to evict several Palestinian families, officials said Tuesday. The threatened evictions fueled protests and clashes in the runup to last month's 11-day Gaza war and...
Middle Eastworldcapitaltimes.com

Re: Marwan Barghouti is top of prisoner exchange list, says Hamas

Hamas has said that it will prioritise the release of senior Fatah leader Marwan Barghouti in any prisoner exchange deal with Israel. This was revealed after a meeting between the head of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement’s political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, and Fadwa Barghouti, the wife of the 62-year-old who is entering his 20th year in an Israeli prison.
ImmigrationThe Jewish Press

Bennett Desperately Seeking Compromise with Abbas on Law Banning Arab Family Reunification

Right-leaning journalist Amit Segal reported Tuesday that in Monday’s meeting of coalition leaders with Ra’am chairman MK Mansour Abbas, it was decided not to give the opposition parties a victorious photo op as they defeat the law preventing family reunification of Israeli Arabs with their PA spouses. The possibility of a victory for Likud et al this early in the game served as a motivational tool for the gang of eight to dialogue until they find a “humanitarian solutions.”
MilitaryBreaking Defense

Israeli Defense Minister Orders Forces Ready For Iran Ops

TEL AVIV: The election of Iran’s new hardline president, coupled with Washington’s eagerness to sign a new nuclear deal, have led Israel’s Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi to order some units to accelerate preparations for an armed conflict with Iran, sources in the Defense Minister’s office say. One...
Middle EastPosted by
The Independent

‘Hello! This is Israeli intelligence’: The text message igniting fears of a crackdown when Gaza war ends

A text message from a local number flashed up on Omar’s* phone claiming to be Israeli intelligence informing him he would soon be arrested.The young Palestinian had been asked to volunteer as a medic at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa compound as larger than normal crowds of worshippers were expected during the holy month of Ramadan.But the simmering tensions which has gripped the contested city reached boiling last week, amid scenes of Israeli forces repeatedly storming the mosque, the third holiest site in Islam, with stun grenades and teargas. Outside Palestinian protesters threw back rocks and bottles.It sparked international outcry and the militant...
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Edelstein on the Warpath: Netanyahu Offered PM’s Post to Bennett & Sa’ar, But Not to a Likudnik

As Likud was being asked to vacate the government’s seats and take up the opposition benches, Israeli pundits agreed about the three Likud seniors who would vie for MK Benjamin Netanyahu’s leadership of the party: former Finance Minister Israel Katz, former Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat, and former Health Minister Yuli Edelstein. Katz made his first attempt more than a year ago and was repelled easily by the sitting PM. Nir Barkat organized a huge party for thousands of rank and file party members around the time it became clear the ship was going down. And now, one week into the new government, the third challenger has come out—still behind closed doors—and declared that he was planning to take it all.
Middle Eastcnmnewz.com

The Palestinian vaccine fiasco is how Netanyahu ran Israel – comment

For two years, Israel lacked basic workings of government. Checks and balances were tossed out of the window, power was concentrated in the Prime Minister’s Office, and mandatory demands for governance, like a state budget, were postponed. The effect was an unprecedented period of chaos and lack of accountability. The country was left yearning for the appointment of foreign diplomats and one of its worst civilian disasters was not investigated. This eroded confidence abroad, harmed relations with key countries and left questions about how Israel slouched into a war in May with Hamas and what other important decisions were taken for short-term political gain.
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

The Settlers Are Naftali Bennett's Biggest Challenge | Opinion

Just days before he left his position as executive director of the YESHA Council, Naftali Bennett visited the Israeli town of Efrat, located just 10 minutes south of Jerusalem in what is commonly referred to as the West Bank. While touring this section of Gush Etzion, we presented to him the constructive and growing relationships that we Israelis enjoy with the surrounding Palestinian villages. We spoke about the ways in which we collaborate with our neighbors, which helped explain why Efrat has no need for, and is therefore not surrounded by, a security fence. Bennett was enthusiastic about what he saw and expressed interest in encouraging others to visit our town and to present it as a model for settlements, in terms of leadership and diplomacy.
Worldsdjewishworld.com

Jewish Trivia Quiz: Naftali Bennett

MELVILLE, New York — Naftali Bennett was sworn in as Israel’s prime minister last week, ending 12 years of government led by Benjamin Netanyahu. While the coalition that makes up the government is extremely diverse politically, Bennett said that “We will forge forward on that which we agree–and there is much we agree on, transport, education and so on, and what separates us we will leave to the side.” Throughout his personal and political life, Bennett has faced many challenges, and has spoken of one particular problem that he solved creatively, noting that “I had to improvise. So we MacGyvered it.” The term “MacGyvered” refers to the MacGyver television show whose eponymous lead character routinely jerry-rigged solutions to problems he was confronted with. What was Bennett referring to when he said “we MacGyvered it”?
Middle EastMidland Reporter-Telegram

Palestinians say Israel has eased some restrictions on Gaza

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel on Monday eased some restrictions on the Gaza Strip that have threatened a fragile cease-fire, Palestinian officials said. Hamas, however, said the move was really Israel's attempt to pressure the militant group into making concessions. The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity...
Middle EastThe New Yorker

Naftali Bennett and the New Hard Line in Israeli Politics

In 2013, David Remnick published a profile of Naftali Bennett. Remnick wrote that Bennett was something new in Israeli politics, a man who would “build a sturdy electoral bridge between the religious and the secular, the hilltop outposts of the West Bank and the start-up suburbs.” Though religiously observant, Bennett was cosmopolitan: fluent on Facebook, and as quick to quote “Seinfeld” as he was the Talmud. He had been a leader of the settler movement, and, although he lived in a modern house in a well-to-do Tel Aviv suburb, there was no ambiguity about Bennett’s hard-line stance on the Palestinian question. He disdained the peace process of an earlier time. “I will do everything in my power to make sure they never get a state,” he told Remnick. “No more illusions.”
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

How 'constructive ambiguity' has failed Israelis and Palestinians

Well-meaning American negotiators over the years have done a disservice to the Israeli-Palestinian peace process. To try to bridge the perhaps insurmountable gulf between the warring parties, diplomats have employed Henry Kissinger’s diplomatic tool of “constructive ambiguity” to obscure the profound ideological divides. This is not just the old adage, “I gave it the old college try but failed.” The consequences of failed negotiations and unfulfilled expectations using ambiguous language “to disguise an inability to resolve a contentious issue” can lead directly to bombs exploding on Israeli buses and an atmosphere of mistrust that moves the parties even further apart.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Hagee & Haley: Israel endures – here's what we witnessed on the ground after Hamas' rocket attacks

Some things are unforgettable. Like what we saw in Israel last week. We were standing in a neighborhood, looking at the wreckage caused by the latest round of terrorist rockets. We were outside the home of a 90-year-old Holocaust survivor – at least, what was left of it. She wasn’t there, because she was in the hospital. She lost her legs and nearly her life. Her caretaker died when the house was destroyed.
PoliticsCleveland Jewish News

Evyatar community in Samaria may face government evacuation

The IDF this week rejected the submission of master-plan documents towards full legalization sent to the Civil Administration by the Shomron (Samaria) Regional Council on behalf of the small community of Evyatar, which is under their jurisdiction, leaving residents scrambling to prevent the forced evacuation of the community and destruction of their houses in the days ahead.
Middle EastPosted by
AFP

Israel's Bedouin sceptical of new government promises

From her tin-roof home in the sweltering Negev desert, Umm Jawad Abu Qwaider offers her bleak assessment of the first Arab party to back an Israeli government -- a shoulder shrug. For this Bedouin woman, none of the promises made to her community will translate into reality. "The promises are all false," Abu Qwaider said. "They are just lies." Mansour Abbas, leader of the conservative Islamic party Raam and a champion of the Bedouin cause, became a political kingmaker this month by supporting a new coalition to oust Israel's longest serving prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Middle Eastmatzav.com

‘Israel’s Patience Has Run Out,’ Bennett Says In Message To Hamas

Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday issued a warning to the Hamas terrorist group in his address at a state ceremony in Jerusalem commemorating Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers who perished during the 2014 Gaza War. “Our enemies should know the rules, and they should know that our patience...