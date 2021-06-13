Young Israelis face the end of their forever prime minister.

Just days before he left his position as executive director of the YESHA Council, Naftali Bennett visited the Israeli town of Efrat, located just 10 minutes south of Jerusalem in what is commonly referred to as the West Bank. While touring this section of Gush Etzion, we presented to him the constructive and growing relationships that we Israelis enjoy with the surrounding Palestinian villages. We spoke about the ways in which we collaborate with our neighbors, which helped explain why Efrat has no need for, and is therefore not surrounded by, a security fence. Bennett was enthusiastic about what he saw and expressed interest in encouraging others to visit our town and to present it as a model for settlements, in terms of leadership and diplomacy.