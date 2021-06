JACKSON, MI-- The Crouch Senior Center has started bringing back activities for local seniors in the last month, with lunch being the latest service resuming. “We are seeing a lot of new faces,” Laurie Mead, the center’s enrichment specialist, said. “So I think it’s been a tough year, not being able to get out face-to-face with each other. It’s really nice. We’re happy to be back in the community.”