For one week every four years, United States swimmers are the rock stars of the sports world. This summer they will swim for Olympic gold and glory in Tokyo, Japan. But first they have to make the U.S. team. The competition at the U.S. Olympic trials taking place this week in Omaha, Nebraska, is intense. An athlete’s years of work trying to get to the Olympics can come down to one race and hundredths of a second. And as any kid who swims for a team knows, swimming is hard work.