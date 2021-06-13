Dog almost drives car into Nebraska lake

OGALLALA, Neb. — A Nebraska man found out dogs do not make the best drivers when his pooch accidentally put his car in drive and nearly drove into a lake.

The Nebraska State Patrol said a man parked his car at Ogallala Lake to check out a fishing spot when his dog put his car in gear and the vehicle started rolling toward the water, KLKN reported.

Rocks along the shore helped stop the car so the owner could put it in park, troopers said.

