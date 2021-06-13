Detroit’s Ford, Wolfsburg’s Volkswagen to exit auto finance business in India

Recently, a new consortium offered close to $9.2 billion in order to buy Lamborghini off VAG. Theoffer was turned down and a new offer was made. That offer, too, was apparently turned down, but that doesn’t mean the German concern is not in the midst of deciding what to do with its assets. Bugatti has enjoyed a good run under VAG ownership and the French manufacturer continues to come up with limited editions based on the Chiron. With that being said, it appears not all is as good as it looks on the outside. Volkswagen Audi Group is currently debating on whether Bugatti should continue to be a part of the company’s portfolio or not and a certain Croatian manufacturer might take the opportunity.