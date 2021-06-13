Detroit’s Ford, Wolfsburg’s Volkswagen to exit auto finance business in India
The auto financing wings of Detroit carmaker Ford Motor Co and German automotive industry behemoth Volkswagen AG, had been brewing off an option to stop proffering new credits to car dealers alongside buyers in India, while the auto giants’ financing wings have been set to exit the country following a number of incidents where customers had failed to make repayments, sources familiar with the subject-matter had unveiled later this week on condition of anonymity given an upscaled sensitivity of the issue.www.financial-world.org