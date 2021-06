"It's the same expression, but two different presentations." Greenwich Ent. has released the official trailer for a music history documentary called All the Streets Are Silent, from filmmaker Jeremy Elkin. The full title is All the Streets Are Silent: The Convergence of Hip Hop and Skateboarding (1987-1997) – which sounds like an MTV special – and this is premiering at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival coming up soon before it drops in theaters this July. As the title indicates, this is about a specific time in NYC history. Intro from Tribeca: "In the late 80s and early 90s, the streets of downtown Manhattan were the site of a collision between two vibrant subcultures: skateboarding and hip hop. Narrated by Zoo York co-founder Eli Gesner with an original score by legendary hip-hop producer Large Professor (A Tribe Called Quest), All the Streets Are Silent brings to life the magic of the time period and the convergence that created a style and visual language that would have an outsized and enduring cultural effect." This sounds rad! I'll be watching.