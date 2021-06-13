Deaf, blind potter plans ceramic-making marathon to raise money for pottery school

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - This week is DeafBlind Awareness Week and The Center For Deaf-Blind Persons is making sure they’re doing all they can to help to get the word out. There is a federal program for deafblind individuals to help them get access to the equipment they need to do things like send and receive emails, text messages, make phone calls and have Zoom meetings. In Wisconsin, the Center for Deaf-Blind Persons is the agency that manages iCanConnect (iCC) in Wisconsin. Through the iCC program, they serve deafblind individuals in the entire state of Wisconsin. They give them access to equipment by determining, with their input, the best equipment to meet their needs for communicating in the manner they want, providing that equipment at no cost to them, and giving them training on the equipment so they can use it appropriately.