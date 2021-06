Kentucky’s statewide mask mandate for most settings was lifted Friday by Gov. Andy Beshear, who also ended capacity limits for restaurants, bars and other public venues. “We are lifting the final restrictions put in place to keep our people safe during this once-in-a-lifetime global pandemic,” Beshear said. “COVID-19 remains deadly. Our war against it is not yet won. But after more than 15 months of struggle and sacrifice, we can also say this: While COVID-19 remains a threat, we are no longer in crisis.”