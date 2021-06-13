Cancel
NBA

Harden remains out for Nets, but Green upgraded to questionable

By Associated Press
NBC Sports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE — The Brooklyn Nets again won’t have James Harden but could have forward Jeff Green back for Game 4 of their second-round playoff series with the Milwaukee Bucks. Nets coach Steve Nash said that Harden is out and Green is questionable for Game 4. Nash added that both players...

nba.nbcsports.com
James Harden
Steve Nash
#The Brooklyn Nets#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Boston Celtics#Bucks 2 1
