Harden remains out for Nets, but Green upgraded to questionable

Harden (hamstring) will not play in Thursday's Game 3 against Milwaukee, Malika Andrews of ESPN reports. As expected, Harden will miss a second consecutive game as he continues to deal with the right hamstring injury that forced him to exit Game 1 early in the first quarter. The Nets haven't indicated when, exactly, Harden could return, but they'll likely be cautious with the seven-time-All-NBA guard, who has now suffered two setbacks since initially straining his right hamstring back in late March. Through two games, Brooklyn has looked just fine without Harden, as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have had their way with the Bucks' defenders. Bruce Brown moved into the starting five in Harden's place for Game 2, and that will likely be the case again Thursday night.