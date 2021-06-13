What Makes Quantum Computing So Hard to Explain?

Inspired by the idea that quantum computers can be useful in advancing basic science, we use a quantum processor to experimentally validate a number of theoretical results in non-equilibrium quantum thermodynamics, that were not (or were very little) corroborated so far. In order to do so, we first put forward a novel method to implement the so called two point measurement scheme, which is at the basis of the study of non-equilibrium energetic exchanges in quantum systems. Like the well-established interferometric method, our method uses an ancillary system, but at variance with it, it provides direct access to the energy exchange statistics, rather than its Fourier transform, thus being extremely more effective. We first experimentally validate our ancilla-assisted two point measurement scheme, and then apply it to i) experimentally verify that fluctuation theorems are robust against projective measurements, a theoretical prediction which was not validated so far, ii) experimentally verify the so called heat engine fluctuation relation, by implementing a SWAP quantum heat engine. iii) experimentally verify that the heat engine fluctuation relation continues to hold in presence of intermediate measurements, by implementing the design at the basis of the so called quantum-measurement-cooling concept. For both engines, we report the measured average heat and work exchanged and single out their operation mode. Our experiments constitute the experimental basis for the understanding of the non-equilibrium energetics of quantum computation and for the implementation of energy management devices on quantum processors.