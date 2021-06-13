Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Supernatural Adventure Last Stop Launches This July

By Chris McMullen
gamespew.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis July, Last Stop is set to pull you into a supernatural, dimension-crossing adventure. This upcoming adventure game casts you as three different characters, all Londoners, who are drawn into the same mystery. Their stories will cross over as they struggle to uncover the truth which, going by the trailer, involves someone messing with forces they don’t truly understand.

www.gamespew.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supernatural#Adventure#Xbox One#Londoners#Ign#Annapurna Interactive#Variable State#Xbox Series S X
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Moviesalbuquerqueexpress.com

Classic '50s Sci-Fi Adventure Flight to Mars is Launching to Special-Edition Blu-ray & DVD, July 20th

From the Dawn of the Science-Fiction Boom, With a Stunning, 70th Anniversary Restoration From the Original Cinecolor Separation Negatives & Out-of-This-World Special Features. LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Cinedigm, the leading independent streaming entertainment company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today that The Film Detective, the classic film restoration and distribution company, is releasing Flight to Mars (1951) on special-edition Blu-ray and DVD, July 20, 2021.
Video Gamesstateofpress.com

At last, a longer look at desert adventure Sable

Sable is one of those beautiful-looking indie games that brings out the worst in me. “I want it now,” I whine when the first, enticing trailer crops up, knowing perfectly well that’s not how these things work. Sable has now gone and revealed a longer look at the first 13 minutes of the game, a good bit more than we’d seen previously. I still want it now, in all its Moebius-inspired loveliness. The new video shows off a fair bit of chatting, a bit of hoverbike riding, and how Sable first learns to magically glide.
Video Gamesblackgate.com

Disaster Adventure in Space: Coriolis’ The Last Voyage of the Ghazali

How does one present a science fiction roleplaying game to a group to introduce both the setting, the basic mechanics, and give a good flavor of how it will run yet extend beyond the typical rulebook starter adventure? Free League Publishing’s Coriolis is called “Arabian Nights in space,” and its tone and setting are evocative and fresh. Set far in the future in an area of space called the Third Horizon, humankind lives and thrives on a variety of planets and space stations. While many factions exist, one major divide is omnipresent: the Firstcomers and the Zenithians. The Firstcomers fled the Second Horizon, and after a decades-long war called the Portal Wars, were eventually cut off from that area of space. Meanwhile, centuries before the portals that allow travel among the stars were found, a generation ship called Zenith left Earth for the star called Kua. Once there, they found the Firstcomers.
Video GamesGematsu

Trigger Witch launches in July

2D twin-stick action game Trigger Witch will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch in July, publisher Eastasiasoft and developer Rainbite announced. In addition to the digital release, physical editions will also be available for pre-order through Play-Asia. Further details on pre-order dates, platforms, and...
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Eldest Souls launches in July, new trailer

United Label and Fallen Flag Studios have dated the boss-rush action game Eldest Souls. It was announced today that the title is hitting Switch on July 29. Eldest Souls was originally planned for last summer. Most recently, we had a Q2 2021 release window. Here’s a new trailer:. We have...
Video GamesRPGamer

Tribes of Midgard to Launch in July

Norsfell and Gearbox Publishing announced that co-op survival RPG Tribes of Midgard will release on July 27, 2021. The game will be available digitally for PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 for $19.99, with a $29.99 deluxe edition including additional in-game armor, weapons, and pets. Tribes of Midgard is a...
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Hand-Drawn Adventure Greak: Memories of Azur Launches August 17

Team17 have announced the release date of Navegante Entertainment’s hand-drawn adventure title Greak: Memories of Azur. As stated in the press release (via email), the lands of Azur have been overrun by Urlags, and three siblings must work together to save it once reunited. Switch between the three siblings with ease, using their abilities to navigate the world.
BicyclesRideApart

Loncin Launches Voge 650 DSX Adventure Bike In France

Voge’s Trail range is the manufacturer’s most diverse and developed category. Both the 300 DS and 500 DS already made it to European shores in May, 2021. Now, the Chinese brand’s flagship 650 DSX will join its counterparts in late-June, 2021, completing Voge's Trail lineup. Though the smaller 500 DS...
Video GamesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Last Stop is coming to consoles and PC on July 22nd

Last Stop is the latest project from Virginia developer Variable State, and it will hit consoles and PC on July 22nd. The studio says that the game is a narrative third-person anthology. You don’t play as one character, but instead you play as three different characters, all of whom are residents of London. And just like Virginia, there’s a supernatural twist to it all. The game is clearly inspired by and has some David Lynch influences.
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Xbox Console Exclusive Adventure Planet Of Lana Launches In 2022

An absolutely gorgeous indie game has been announced during the Summer Game Fest 'Kickoff Live!' known as Planet of Lana, a side-scrolling adventure coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S in 2022. The adventure sees you navigating the stunning landscape, solving puzzles, and engaging in stealth sequences, all while...
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Last Stop Gets Weird on PS5, PS4 from 22nd July

Virginia developer Variable State seems to love putting out the weird and wonderful, and its next title Last Stop certainly seems to continue in that lineage. In a very good way, that is. The narrative adventure was treated to a new trailer during the Days of the Devs 2021 livestream as well as a confirmed release date, which is 22nd July 2021 on PlayStation 5 and PS4. The game tells the tale of three Londoners whose lives intertwine in a rather supernatural tale.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Anthology Adventure ‘Last Stop’ Releasing for PS4, PS5, PC, Switch and Xbox Consoles This July

During today’s Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live show, publisher Annapurna Interactive and developer Variable State have announced that their upcoming narrative-driven third-person anthology adventure, Last Stop, will be releasing this Summer. This title tells the tales of three interconnected stories of modern Londoners. Their lives are impacted by the supernatural,...
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Last Stop Finally Arrives on July 22

Considering just how many impressive and high-profile games a prominent company like Annapurna Interactive is set to publish, it does feel like a couple of title can get lost in the shuffle at times. For example, there’s Last Stop, the latest adventure game from developers Variable State. It certainly looks like an interesting adventure game, but it might have been overshadowed by the likes of Stray or Solar Ash. But during tonight’s Day of the Devs showcase, it thankfully got the attention it deserved when the release date was announced, complete with a new trailer that you can check out below.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Rogue-lite adventure Unexplored 2 has launched in early access

The sequel to rather good rogue-like Unexplored is exiting the development dungeon and heading out into the world of early access today. Action RPG Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer's Legacy continues with Unexplored's excellent generated worlds but with a new legacy system and a very, very pretty look. It's just launched in early access with plans for new quests and other content. I admit that small fellas holding up torches in front of giant doors is one of my favorite game genres so Unexplored 2 is really calling my number here.