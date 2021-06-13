Cancel
My_RedemptionArc

scifiaddicts.com
 9 days ago

Wouldn't that hurt....? (Change flair or tell me to remove it if it isn't cringe) Shows the Silver Award... and that's it. Haha UHM (change flair if need) Thank you stranger. Shows the award. When you come across a feel-good thing. Shows the Silver Award... and that's it. Everything is...

scifiaddicts.com
News Break
Entertainment
MusicComplex

Joy Crookes Shares Visuals For New Single “Feet Don’t Fail Me Now”

The visuals for Joy Crookes’ “Feet Don’t Fail Me Now” has arrived. Prior to the release of the track, Crookes met with fans at London’s Primrose Hill last Sunday for an exclusive performance of the song. “Feet Don’t Fail Me Now” is a delightful slice of soul-pop summer breeze from the London-based singer, packed with delicate, mesmerising vocals throughout. On the Barney Lister, Blue May and Tev’n-produced cut, Crookes draws from the 1960s doo-wop sound, with jazz and pop inflections at the base.
Celebritiessamachar-news.com

Chris Pratt indulges in friendly banter with Varun Dhawan as he gives shout out to fans in India

Hollywood star Chris Pratt gave a shout out to his fans in India as he indulged in a friendly banter with his Bollywood counterpart Varun Dhawan on social media. Dhawan, who is a fan of the “Guardians of the Galaxy” star, recently commented on the trailer of Pratt’s upcoming sci-fi movie “The Tomorrow War”. The film, which is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on July 2, features Pratt as a family man who gets drafted to fight in a future war against aliens where the fate of humanity relies on his ability to confront the past.
Movieshorrornewsnetwork.net

Last ‘Hotel Transylvania’ Film Slated For Halloween Season

Now here’s a scheduling change that seems to make sense!. So often this past year, horror fans have been disappointed when a film they waited so long for was delayed due to the pandemic. But this week, as reported by Variety, one animated horror film was actually bumped back to a much more fitting time of year.
Lifestylecastleinsider.com

PHOTOS & VIDEO: One of Our FAVORITE Disney World Pre-Shows is Finally BACK!

Things have slowly been returning to normal around Disney World. Recently, Disney World has made updates to the face mask policy , social distancing requirements , and even announced the upcoming return of fireworks . Weve also started to see some of the previously paused attraction pre shows return . And today, we spotted one of our absolute FAVORITES back in action! The Haunted Mansion does an...
Animalsimgflip.com

Taco cat is Taco cat spelled backwards.

Well it could be taco cat if you separate the o from the ocat part. The are trying to say that taco cat is taco cat spelled backwards so yeah, they made a mistake. I realized this a while ago. When I did, my life was never the same…. [write...
Orlando, FLInside the Magic

Universal Plays Match Maker For Guests in Single Rider Lines

Universal Orlando Resort’s Twitter account is always a sure place to look if Guests need a chuckle, and one of their latest Tweets did not disappoint!. As the theme parks at Universal are now returning to normal with mask mandates removed for vaccinated Guests, other aspects and offerings have returned to the parks as well. Many of the attractions at Universal Studios Florida and Island’s of Adventure have a single rider line, which is perfect for those who are traveling solo and don’t want to wait in a 60-minute line by themselves.
CelebritiesPosted by
Audacy

Dua Lipa steps out in sheer, skin-tight bodysuit for Pride celebration

Dua Lipa is “back,” partying for Pride and looking fire in a barely there orange onesie while doing so. While we don’t know about Dua’s entire weekend schedule, we do know that at one point she attended the Evita Party for Pride Month in Los Angeles. And as per usual, Dua showed up and showed out serving looks from here to Kosovo (for those non-Dua fanatics, that’s where her family is from).
Celebritiesdigitalspy.com

Loki star Tom Hiddleston signs up for new BBC job

Marvel star Tom Hiddleston has just landed a new job on the BBC... and its worlds away from his usual roles. The Loki actor is set to star on CBeebies (yes, really), telling a tale as part of their Bedtime Stories series on June 25. Hiddleston will be reading Supertato...
Moviesjedinews.com

Daisy Ridley Replaced by Dakota Johnson in Upcoming Drama Daddio

After having been connected to Daddio since 2017, actress Daisy Ridley has been replaced by Dakota Johnson in the upcoming drama which also stars Sean Penn. According to Deadline, Johnson and Penn will star in director/writer Christy Hall’s Daddio, which the Suspiria actress will also produce through her TeaTime Pictures banner.
Lifestyletexasbreaking.com

Horoscope Tuesday 22 June: Checkout What Is Lucky For You Today

Let’s see what the stars have in store for you today. Aries – Your professional life is likely to attract some wealthy prospects. A family feud is more than likely to be resolved peacefully. Those who are embarking on a long journey will arrive on schedule. You will be in complete control over the situation and will constantly try to improve your performance. It’s going to be an amazing evening out, and it’ll be a lot of fun.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks Video Gets WWE In Big Trouble

WWE star Sasha Banks seems to have created some problems for the company. Usually WWE flags content and sends copyright strikes on social media accounts. This time around the tables have turned. Brock Lesnar WWE Hell in a Cell Rumor Leaks. Sasha Banks creates problems for WWE. WWE had sent...
Relationshipsarcamax.com

Ex-etiquette: Stick to the facts in conflict

Q. My 6-year-old son came home after his time with his mother and confided that each time I called, a “bad word” came up on his mother’s caller ID. This really upset him and now he doesn’t want to see her next weekend. Things are so volatile, I’m afraid to say something. What’s good ex-etiquette?
New York City, NYlatestnewspost.com

Bradley Cooper Is A Doting Dad Carrying Sweet Daughter Lea, 4, To A Class In NYC – See Pics

Lea looked so adorable in a floral skirt and summer ready-sandals as her dad Bradley Cooper held her tight. Bradley Cooper, 46, was on dad duty once again! The Hangover actor looked calm and collected as he dropped off his daughter Lea de Seine, 4, from a class in New York City on Friday, June 18. Bradley flashed a demure smile as he held onto the toddler with his right arm, walking down a sunny street in the Big Apple. The dad-of-one was casual in a gray t-shirt, sandals and black jeans for the summer-like day, keeping his eyes hidden behind a wire frame pair of sunglasses.
TV Seriesurbanbellemag.com

‘Black Ink Crew’ Stars Donna & Alex Have Something to Say About Controversial Season Finale

Donna has been hit with serious accusations. “Black Ink Crew” star Donna has a lot of people talking after the controversial season finale. This isn’t new for Donna considering that she’s had numerous controversial moments on the show. In fact, at the beginning of her romance with Alex, they had a steamy moment in a public restroom. As people took to social media to drag Donna, Alex didn’t care about the backlash. And he told Donna that he had feelings for her. And they have been together since.
CelebritiesIn Style

Justin Timberlake Shared the First Photo of Baby Son Phineas

Baby Phineas has made his social media debut - a rite of passage for any celebrity offspring (up there with first steps and words). Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's 11-month-old son, aka their "secret COVID baby," casually appeared on the singer's Instagram gallery in honor of Father's Day this past Sunday.
MusicHello Magazine

Shania Twain shares bedroom snapshot to mark special occasion

Shania Twain posted a sweet snapshot on Monday paying tribute to Lionel Richie on his birthday. "Happy Birthday @lionelrichie" the country superstar captioned the throwback, which shows the two of them sitting in a bedroom with recording equipment behind them. "You have my endless love!!" WATCH: Shania Twain rocks a...
PetsPosted by
Wide Open Pets

German Shepherd Dancing to "Low" Will Forever Be Internet Gold

Sometimes, German Shepherds really just need to get their ear dances on. German Shepherds aren't just service dogs, working dogs, rescue dogs, or guard dogs. A four-year-old German Shepherd, named Jaxson, from Marion, Indiana, is the star of a video where he "dances" to Flo Rida's "Low." In reality, dancing might be a bit of an overstatement. It's pretty much all ear movement, but you have to admit, for a German Shepherd, he has a good sense of rhythm. Or, as some speculators say, his mom was helping and can be seen behind him in the car. The people who feel the need to debunk this video don't seem to know how to just relax and enjoy themselves for 40 seconds.