Blacktail, an ominous adventure game about Baba Yaga, was revealed during IGN's Summer of Gaming event and confirmed as launching for Xbox Series X|S later this year. According to IGN, Blacktail comes from new studio The Parasight, which says its "main goal is to create games based on folk and fairy tales, give them a modern twist and go beyond the clichés." The studio expands on this, saying, "myths, legends, and fairy tales are some of the oldest narratives known to humanity. Over the years, they have become dull bedtime stories that no one even cares about anymore. We, however, believe there’s still a large potential, hidden deep beneath their well-worn surface... We will give a new life to the old-timey fables to make them fascinating and thriving again."