This story is part of Amazon Prime Day 2021, CNET's guide on everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal. Prime Day is here, and Nintendo Switch owners have plenty of deals to choose from -- and not just from Amazon. Nintendo rarely discounts its own games, but Prime Day and its rivals have brought down the price of the portable console's biggest titles, including The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Luigi's Mansion 3 and Paper Mario: The Origami King. Don't delay, however, as we expect these Nintendo sales to expire soon.