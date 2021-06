The second Pinarayi government has announced its first 100-day action plans. Over the next 100 days till September 19, the target is 2500 crore worth of development and create 77350 new jobs. More than three and a half lakh jobs will be created in the public sector alone in 100 days as the first step in the election manifesto to provide employment to 20 lakh educated people in five years in line with their educational qualifications as a solution to acute unemployment. Industry-co-operation and revenue will play a major role in this. Next in line are the transportation, local and health sectors. Rebuild Kerala, KIFB and Public Works will raise funds for the implementation of the new projects. There may be those who frown on whether there are so many plans and jobs for a hundred days. But it is important to remember that there is nothing that cannot be done if it is done with determination. That is the development mantra that the state is demanding today. Everyone knows the fact that the economy is in the throes of an epidemic. Many of the devastation caused by the floods two years in a row before Covid remain the same.