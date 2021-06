4:01 400 Free Qualifies Katie Ledecky for Olympics, But She’s Still Underdog for Tokyo. On the other side of the world, 20-year-old Australian Ariarne Titmus had set the standard, her 3:56.90 400 freestyle at Australia’s Olympic Trials that came within a half-second of Katie Ledecky’s world record. Monday night at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Omaha, Ledecky had her chance to respond, but she was unable to come close to 3:56 territory, and she ended up swimming a time two seconds slower than her own season-best time.