Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pierre, SD

IM26– District 24 Sen. Mary Duvall update interim activity of the SD Legislature

By Jody Heemstra
drgnews.com
 9 days ago

IM26 by District 24 Senator Mary Duvall. IM26 passed by the voters last fall legalizes medical marijuana in South Dakota. While the measure itself goes into effect on July 1, that does not automatically mean that those who want to use medical cannabis will be able to go to a local dispensary and buy some starting on July 1. The measure itself contains several specific dates for implementing various portions of the law. It also creates an oversight committee to monitor implementation and to make recommendations to the Legislature and the Department of Health on possible improvements.

drgnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pierre, SD
Pierre, SD
Government
State
South Dakota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Duvall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Medical Marijuana#Medical Cannabis#Marijuana Dispensaries#Im26#District 24#The Department Of Health#Lrc#Dci#Ag#Department#Medicalmarijuana#Aspx#Faq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Senate GOP blocks voting rights bill

Senate Republicans on Tuesday blocked a sweeping bill to overhaul federal elections, ratcheting up already inflamed tensions over voting rights. Senators voted 50-50 in the evenly divided Senate on advancing the For the People Act, splitting along party lines and failing to get the 60 votes needed to overcome a GOP filibuster.
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

The latest on the NYC mayoral primary election

When we expect to see NYC primary election winners (it's not tonight) For the first time, New York City will be using a ranked-choice voting system for some races. This means it will likely take weeks to have full results of the election. Here's a quick breakdown of when we...
POTUSNBC News

White House to concede it's likely to miss original July 4 vaccination target

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration planned to concede Tuesday that it will likely fall short of President Joe Biden’s goal of partially vaccinating 70 percent of American adults by Independence Day, but insist it has “succeeded beyond our highest expectations” in returning the nation to a pre-pandemic normal. Jeffrey Zients,...
College SportsPosted by
NBC News

Scott LemieuxThe NCAA Supreme Court ruling heralds the end of the era of unpaid student athletes

The dismantling of the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s monopoly system over college sports is long overdue and, on Monday, the Supreme Court appeared to agree. That’s when it rejected arguments by the NCAA and declared that the association’s decrees limiting colleges from providing qualified educational expenses to players violated antitrust law.
ChinaPosted by
CBS News

Australia rejects U.N. warning to list Great Barrier Reef as "in danger"

The United Nations says the Great Barrier Reef has suffered such extensive damage that it should be listed as "in danger." The warning prompted an immediate rejection from the Australian government. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) committee warned Tuesday that "urgent" action is needed to combat...