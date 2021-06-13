Spinach and Garlic White Bean Dip [Vegan]

There is a change of mood in autumn, when the yearning for crunchy, light salads and grills gives way to a need for food with more substance and comfort. Beans are a staple in my house, a unique ingredient full of protein and fibre, so great for doling out the nutrients. As importantly, they soak up flavour, so simmer and sweat them with enough garlic, herbs and aromatics (as well as the requisite fat), and they will collapse on to plates, oozing with flavour and silkiness. The perfect vehicle for roast broccoli wedges and a gutsy sauce.
