Physicists harness atomic 'dark states' to store light

By Ben Turner
Space.com
 9 days ago
It turns out that what goes up needn't come back down. Physicists have achieved a phenomenon known as subradiance, in which atoms linger in an excited state, in a dense cloud of atoms for the first time. Harnessing subradiance could allow scientists to create reliable, long-lived quantum networks from clouds...

www.space.com
