Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

'Crazy Worms' Threaten America's Trees — And (Gasp!) Our Maple Syrup

Posted by 
Alabama Public Radio
Alabama Public Radio
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Earthworms are often seen as a welcome presence in gardens, and even on fishing hooks. But in the Northeast, experts say invasive "crazy worms" from Asia are creating havoc in forests — and they say the unusual worms are a danger to animals and plants, and especially to sugar maple trees.

www.apr.org
Alabama Public Radio

Alabama Public Radio

Tuscaloosa, AL
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
546K+
Views
ABOUT

We are Alabama Public Radio

 http://apr.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
Georgia State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Alabama State
State
Vermont State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maple Trees#Worms#America#Maple Syrup#The University Of Vermont#Npr#Wisconsin Public Radio#Asian#Maine Public Radio#European#Homeowners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Pets
Related
AnimalsToledo Blade

Keep an eye out for jumping worms, bagworms and beetles (oh my!)

Maybe not like you or me, but some can be quite agile. Jumping worms aren’t the typical worms that we have observed for years in the soil. This “new” worm is not only non-native, but invasive too. The Asian jumping worm (Amynthas spp.), also known as snake worms or crazy worms for their quick, seemingly crazed movement, have gardeners a little anxiously turning their soil in search of this earthworm, which is more destructive than helpful to those who tend the soil.
AgricultureConcord Monitor

New Hampshire maple syrup production falls 17% due to a short winter

A short season hit the region’s maple syrup production this winter, with New Hampshire producing 17% less syrup than last year. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, New Hampshire had the same number of taps placed in trees as in the past two years – 513,000 of them – but each one produced less than a quarter of a gallon of syrup, a sharp decline from last year. Total state production was 127,000 gallons.
WorldPhys.org

Petrified trees revealing South America's primeval history

In the hills outside the small village of Sexi, Peru, a fossil forest holds secrets about South America's past millions of years ago. When we first visited these petrified trees more than 20 years ago, not much was known about their age or how they came to be preserved. We started by dating the rocks and studying the volcanic processes that preserved the fossils. From there, we began to piece together the story of the forest, starting from the day 39 million years ago when a volcano erupted in northern Peru.
Maine StatePosted by
GreenMatters

There's a Maple Syrup Shortage, and Yes, It's (Somewhat) Related to Climate Change

One of New England's biggest claims to fame is none other than good old-fashioned maple syrup. Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire are among the top 10 maple syrup-producing states nationwide. But sadly, it seems as though the scenic northeastern region will be selling significantly less syrup than usual this year, because there is currently a maple syrup shortage. And yes, it's unfortunately somewhat related to climate change.
Iowa StatePosted by
98.1 KHAK

Iowa’s “Floating Worm” Invasion

Last weekend I was wandering around Siggelkow Park, next to the Wapsipinicon River in Black Hawk County (north of Dunkerton), when I stumbled into what I thought were spider webs. I quickly realized that it was NOT a spider web, it was thousands of inchworms working their way from the trees to the ground.
Food & Drinks101 WIXX

Broccoli Is STILL America’s Favorite Vegetable! (List)

I guess potatoes weren’t an option here. If they were, French fries would top this list every year until the end of time . . . An annual survey on America’s favorite VEGETABLES just came out. And broccoli is #1 again. But could its reign at the top be coming to an end soon?
AnimalsPost-Journal

At Home: Chickadees Nest In Large Maple Sugar Tree

I’ve found entertainment in my yard in the past few weeks. I’ve been watching Black-capped Chickadees nesting in a dead tree. The tree they chose is a large Sugar Maple, whose top fell over in a storm seven years ago. The top has been cut and burned in the campfire or decomposing in the “messy” corner of the yard. But the wide trunk still stands strong — at least strong enough to still hold the clothesline. But soft enough for chickadees to excavate a small cavity to raise their young.
Rochester, MNPost-Bulletin

Why are maple tree seeds more abundant this year?

If you think you’ve been seeing an invasion of helicopters this year, you’re not imagining things. Southern Minnesota maple trees are producing a copious amount of seeds that flutter from their branches on stiff, light blades called samaras. “If you think you’re seeing more of those this year, your observations...
adirondackalmanack.com

Report Dead or Dying Eastern Larch Trees (Tamaracks) to DEC

DEC has been receiving reports of dead and quickly-dying eastern larch/tamarack trees (Larix laricina) in the Adirondack region. Upon inspection, the trees have been found to be infested with the eastern larch beetle (Dendroctonus simplex LeConte) an insect native to NY that very rarely attacks healthy trees in the northeast.
Books & Literatureflyleafbooks.com

Backpack Explorer: Discovering Trees: What Will You Find? (Hardcover)

Backpack Explorer: Discovering Trees encourages junior naturalists to step outside and get curious about the trees they see, whether in their backyard, in their neighborhood, in a park, or on a trail. With this take-along activity book—the fifth in the best-selling Backpack Explorer series from the Editors of Storey Publishing—kids will stop, look, listen, and touch as they search for leaves, count tree rings, notice the sound of birds or wind in the branches, gather pinecones, and feel bark. Each page is packed with prompts and activities, including 12 interactive field guides for identifying common trees, simple craft projects such as Make a Tree Rubbing or Make a Nature Mask from colorful leaves, and simple discovery features with fun tree facts. Equipped with a real magnifying glass, stickers, and log for recording tree finds, this book is the perfect accompaniment for any nature adventure.
Animalsgentside.co.uk

14,000-year-old puppy found frozen with something strange in its stomach

The 14,400-year-old puppywas discovered frozen and had hairy tissues and a twig in its stomach which prompted researchers to question just what the prehistoric canine may have eaten. Feasting on one of the last remaining woolly rhino. Genetic analysts from Stockholm's Natural History Museum confirmed that the hair belonged to...
Wildlifevtcng.com

‘Hey, that’s my worm! Give it back — now!’

Picture a robin, out in the morning and hopping around the park. It finds breakfast — a worm — but out of the nearby trees swoops a bigger bird. The bigger bird acts threatening, and the robin surrenders its worm like a kid giving up their lunch money to the school bully. It’s a common scenario between many kinds of animals and a classic example of kleptoparasitism.
Worldtrust.org

Trees or tourists? Jamaica's COVID recovery push threatens green aims

KINGSTON, June 14 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - As a child, Sophie Grizzle Roumel remembers swimming in the warm turquoise waters near a beach surrounded by mangroves outside her small village on Jamaica's west end. Today, the white sand beach is crowded with heavy trucks and around it the land is...
Agriculturewholefoodsmagazine.com

Maple Syrup Production Down 33.6%

Alstead, NH—Bascom Maple Farms has provided an overview of the Maple Syrup growing season covering production, cost, and quality. The report, written by Bascom’s Executive Director of Sales & Marketing Arnold Coombs, found that the sugar content of tree sap was down in most regions, leading to 33.6% lower production compared to the last decade; but on the bright side, 45% of US-based maple syrup product was organically produced.
Public Healthkottke.org

America’s Individualism and Our Poor Pandemic Response

Ed Yong writing in The Atlantic, Individualism Is Still Sabotaging the Pandemic Response:. From its founding, the United States has cultivated a national mythos around the capacity of individuals to pull themselves up by their bootstraps, ostensibly by their own merits. This particular strain of individualism, which valorizes independence and prizes personal freedom, transcends administrations. It has also repeatedly hamstrung America’s pandemic response. It explains why the U.S. focused so intensely on preserving its hospital capacity instead of on measures that would have saved people from even needing a hospital. It explains why so many Americans refused to act for the collective good, whether by masking up or isolating themselves. And it explains why the CDC, despite being the nation’s top public-health agency, issued guidelines that focused on the freedoms that vaccinated people might enjoy. The move signaled to people with the newfound privilege of immunity that they were liberated from the pandemic’s collective problem. It also hinted to those who were still vulnerable that their challenges are now theirs alone and, worse still, that their lingering risk was somehow their fault. (“If you’re not vaccinated, that, again, is taking your responsibility for your own health into your own hands,” Walensky said.)
AnimalsPosted by
Alabama Public Radio

Wasabi the Pekingese Wins Westminster

The name Pekingese gives you a clue to the origins of this breed. At one time, these small dogs (usually 7-14 pounds) could be owned only by the royal family of China, where they lived in the palace and even had their own servants. In the late 1800's, they were brought to Britain, and later to America. In 1906, the American Kennel Club registered its first Pekingese. This is a breed that bonds with its owner, but can still have an independent (some might say "royal") personality!