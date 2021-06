IDAHO FALLS — A local girl with a big wish is asking community members to think twice before throwing away their next soda or beer can. Tasha Holmstead is a 10-year-old living in Idaho Falls, but she has three older step-siblings who live over 1,000 miles away in Oklahoma. Tasha is the only child from her mom’s second marriage, and early on in her life, she grew close to the kids from her mom’s first marriage. But due to the distance and the financial costs it takes to visit her siblings, Holmstead hasn’t seen them in person as much as she would like.