A Simple Timeline of China’s Economic Development
The newer generation might not realize this, but for many of us, it is hard to believe that China is the second-largest economy on the planet now. I mean, when and how did that happen? Many of us were born during a time when China was an agrarian country best known for exporting cheap manufacturing. Now it is a superpower that has neighboring countries fearing for their independence and is able to bend American companies to their will… over and over again.www.dailyinfographic.com