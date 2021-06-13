Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

A Simple Timeline of China’s Economic Development

By Daniel
dailyinfographic.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe newer generation might not realize this, but for many of us, it is hard to believe that China is the second-largest economy on the planet now. I mean, when and how did that happen? Many of us were born during a time when China was an agrarian country best known for exporting cheap manufacturing. Now it is a superpower that has neighboring countries fearing for their independence and is able to bend American companies to their will… over and over again.

www.dailyinfographic.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mao Zedong
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Development#American#The World Bank#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
Country
China
News Break
World Bank
Related
Foreign Policycitywatchla.com

Our Biggest Enemy Isn't China. It's Right Here at Home

That’s fine if it leads to more public investment in basic research, education, and infrastructure—as did the Sputnik shock of the late 1950s. But it poses dangers as well. More than 60 years ago, the sudden and palpable fear that the Soviet Union was lurching ahead of us shook America...
Marketsinsidetrade.co

The role of exchange rates in the economic development

The impact of exchange rate policy on economic development is still a very actively discussed topic. In the macroeconomic literature about the developing economies, two important concerns are raised, surrounding exchange rate policies: the linkages between exchange rates, the balance of payments, and the macro stability and growth. The importance of a competitive and stable exchange rate that is played in the economic diversification, is major. Scaling up toward activities with increased technical content, in this perspective, is the key to further growth, which may be aided by a suitable exchange rate policy.
Politicsforces.net

China's Military Power: How Does It Compare To The UK And US?

Chinese military might has been a topic of concern for the modern western world. Months after announcing a sixth consecutive single-digit increase to its defence budget, China has been forced to defend its development as "peaceful". The International Institute of Strategic Studies (IISS) has examined the power of China's People's...
Politicsdallassun.com

Xi calls for greater development of China-Congo Republic relations

BEIJING, June 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Monday that China is ready to work with the Republic of the Congo to deepen political mutual trust and share more governance experience with each other to push for greater development of bilateral ties. In a telephone conversation with Denis...
ChinaAustralian News

China's growth-obsessed development model

Beijing [China], June 21 (ANI): China's growth-obsessed development model is changing the landscape of the country. Changyao Mountain in Yunnan province, once a haven for wildlife on the edge of Kunming, is now a 'concrete mountain' because of illegal development. Passengers flying over Changyao Mountain will see a huge construction...
Economygoldseek

China’s Plan To Dominate Trade With Gold and The Belt & Road Initiative

Andy Schectman joins us to discuss what China is working on with their Belt & Road Initiative, along with their aggressive purchasing of Gold and many other commodities. This will reshape the global economy. China has been underreporting their gold reserves for many years. There is a great deal of evidence, according to Andy Schectman, that China already has vastly more gold reserves than the United States and he expects China to use those reserves to establish the Chinese currency as the eventual world reserve currency.
EconomyFinancial Times

Will China become the centre of the world economy?

The global economy is shifting away from the US and Europe towards Asia. The FT's global China editor James Kynge and FT economics commentator Martin Sandbu discuss whether China will dominate global commerce or whether the world economy could split along regional lines. Save to myFT. Transcript. You can enable...
Worldapanews.net

China agrees to reschedule Congo’s debt

The president of China, Xi Jinping on Monday agreed to the restructuring of Congo’s debt amounting to 1325 billion CFA francs. It is a breath of fresh air which Brazzaville needed. At a press conference held just after the telephone conversation between the two presidents, Robert Rigobert Andely, Congolese Minister...
Chinadnyuz.com

The Scholar Speaking Out On China’s Crackdown On Intellectuals

In a small, book-strewn apartment in Beijing’s outskirts lives one of the last Chinese academics who refuses to be silenced by the ruling Communist Party’s relentless crackdown on intellectuals. Wu Qiang, 50, once had an enviable career as political science lecturer at the elite Tsinghua University. But he was dismissed...
Advocacysoutheastasiapost.com

China must consider environment for BRI projects

Beijing [China], June 20 (ANI): Highlighting environmental concerns, a new study in China argues that the majority of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) investment should go to countries in southern and southeast Asia due to fewer risks that threaten economic development. Professor Fang Chuanglin, a senior adviser to the Chinese...
Foreign PolicyThe Guardian

The US’s greatest danger isn’t China. It’s much closer to home

China’s increasingly aggressive geopolitical and economic stance in the world is unleashing a fierce bipartisan backlash in America. That’s fine if it leads to more public investment in basic research, education, and infrastructure – as did the Sputnik shock of the late 1950s. But it poses dangers as well. More...
Jobsindepthnews.net

China's Three-Child Policy Is Unlikely to Better the Demographic Situation

NEW DELHI (IDN) — China’s announcement of May 31 to allow couples to have three children, instead of two as is the rule now, has not captured the attention it deserves for its ramifications because the country is so much in the news for the wrong reasons such as its military stand-off with India or glossing over the origin of Covid-19 virus. The ruling Communist Party Politburo’s decision shows that although China’s economy is doing better than any other major economy in the Covid-ravaged world, the country is caught in a demographic crisis that could begin eroding its economic strength.
ChinaJamestown Foundation

Looking Back on Short Flashes of Liberalization in the Chinese Communist Party’s 100 Years

After Mao Zedong (毛泽东, 1893-1976) became the undisputed leader of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in 1936, he began a thorough-going purge of the party’s earliest generation of free-thinking intellectuals in the temporary party headquarters at Yan’an, Shaanxi Province. Since then, the CCP has largely followed Mao’s dictum that “political power grows out of the barrel of the gun” and that both party members and citizens should remain “cogs of the machine” in the party’s socialist revolution enterprise. Brainwashing and ruthless purges of those who opposed Mao’s dictums remained the order of the day until the end of the Cultural Revolution in 1976.
Marketsinvesting.com

Get A Piece Of China’s Economic Growth With These 2 ETFs

China is the world's second-largest economy behind the US. And as recent data from the World Bank highlights, China will help fuel a large part of the globe's economic expansion:. “The global economy is set to expand 5.6% in 2021—its strongest post-recession pace in 80 years…. Growth in China remains...
ChinaJamestown Foundation

Globalizing Leninist Institutions: Trends in Overseas Party Building

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Organization Department’s initiatives to build an organizational infrastructure with global reach evoke China’s revolutionary tradition, drawing lessons from history as the CCP prepares to celebrate its centennial this year. In the early 20th century, overseas party branches of both the Kuomintang (KMT) and the CCP supported the Chinese Revolution. We see KMT overseas headquarters in cities such as San Francisco as remnants of this era. The CCP also boasted international branches early on: a CCP Tokyo Cell (中共东京支部, zhongdang dongjing zhibu) was most active in the 1930s, and its precursor was created four months before the CCP itself.[1]
EconomyWorld Bank Blogs

Economist at the IFC’s Economics and Private Sector Development VP

Djeneba Doumbia is an Economist in the IFC’s Economics and Private Sector Development VP. At the IFC, she conducts research and works on various analytical studies to inform operations, including series of the flagship report Creating Markets. She also works as a macroeconomist covering a few Central African countries, including to support operations. Previously, she was a EFI fellow in the office of the Senior Director in the Macroeconomics, Trade, and Investment GP of the World Bank, where she co-authored the report Reinvigorating Growth in Resource-Rich Sub-Saharan Africa. In the Poverty GP, she contributed to analytical products including a poverty assessment report. Her work experience prior to the World Bank Group includes the Research Division of the OECD’s Development Center.