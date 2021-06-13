Caring for rural women: UW doctor completes nation's first rural OB-GYN residency

MARIETTA, Ga. (PRWEB) June 18, 2021. The respected medical professionals at Marietta OB-GYN Affiliates, P.A. welcome Michelle Picon, M.D., MPH to the practice. She joins a team of attentive physicians and nurse practitioners that provide a broad range of women's general medical and specialized care in the area of the reproductive system. Dr. Picon attended The University of Miami, Miller School of Medicine and completed her residency at Emory School of Medicine in Atlanta, GA. She values building lasting relationships with patients that allow her to care for them as their needs evolve over the years. Dr. Picon strives to honor diversity, promote health equity and offer research-backed treatment options. As a native speaker, she is also proud to offer all services in Spanish. Her goal is to provide high-quality, educational and individualized care that empowers patients to make the best decisions for their health and well-being.