Novak Djokovic v Stefanos Tsitsipas: French Open final – live!

Both Felix Auger-Aliassime and Ugo Humbert have a great opportunity to stamp their grass court credentials in the run up to the 2021 Wimbledon Championships today. “Ugo Humbert and Felix Auger Aliassime face off in an exciting semi-final of the 2021 Noventi Open. Both youngsters have been in great form this week. Auger Aliassime has overcome Hurkacz and Federer, while Humbert has gotten impressive wins over Zverev and Korda. This will be their third meeting, with both previous clashes also coming on grass. Auger Aliassime overcame Humbert in 2 tight sets just last week in Stuttgart. But it is their clash at Wimbledon in 2019, that is of particular interest. Humbert was able to win that match in straight sets, employing quite interesting tactics.