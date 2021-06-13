Novak Djokovic v Stefanos Tsitsipas: French Open final – live!
Djokovic (6)6-7 2-6 6-3 1-0 Tsitsipas* Tsitsipas dashes to the net to claim the first point of set four only to shove his forehand long – he’s not hitting it as well as earlier, and when Djokovic steps in on his serve, a shoulder-high winner follows. Tsitsipas gets back to 15-30, but another loose forehand and he’s facing two break points; when this happened in set one, he found three straight aces, but this time a tame backhand winner hands Djokovic the advantage. This is slipping away now, and Djokovic has somehow willed himself into groove.www.theguardian.com