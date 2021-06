CINCINNATI — For the first time, researchers are finding evidence that certain groups could benefit from a third vaccine shot. “People who have had organ transplants don’t respond very well to the vaccines because their immune system is suppressed,” said Dr. Stephen Blatt, medical director for infectious diseases at TriHealth. “There are fortunately some new studies that are suggesting, at least in organ transplants, if they get a third dose, their system may be triggered to produce protective antibodies.”