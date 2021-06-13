Cancel
Eglin Air Force Base, FL

Service members may see pay hikes under proposed 2022 military budget

NW Florida Daily News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of the military may see pay increases and boosts to their food and housing allowances in the coming fiscal year. President Joe Biden's administration submitted its budget proposal for the 2022 fiscal year to Congress late last month. The defense request totals $752.9 billion, with $715 billion slated to go to the Department of Defense, which includes the U.S. military services, and the remainder slated for other national defense expenditures.

www.nwfdailynews.com
