Manatee County and Holmes Beach parking feud impacts tourism project funding
Ongoing conflicts over beach parking between Manatee County and the City of Holmes Beach has left unrelated projects caught in the crossfire. The public spat already influenced the debate over an unrelated request by Holmes Beach for the county to reimburse $282,000 in Tourism Development Tax funding for a seawall reconstruction project. Manatee County commissioners said that if the beach parking issues are not resolved soon, morecounty-funded projects could be on the line.www.heraldtribune.com