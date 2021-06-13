Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manatee County, FL

Manatee County and Holmes Beach parking feud impacts tourism project funding

Herald Tribune
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOngoing conflicts over beach parking between Manatee County and the City of Holmes Beach has left unrelated projects caught in the crossfire. The public spat already influenced the debate over an unrelated request by Holmes Beach for the county to reimburse $282,000 in Tourism Development Tax funding for a seawall reconstruction project. Manatee County commissioners said that if the beach parking issues are not resolved soon, morecounty-funded projects could be on the line.

www.heraldtribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Traffic
State
Florida State
City
Bradenton Beach, FL
Holmes Beach, FL
Traffic
Manatee County, FL
Government
City
Holmes Beach, FL
County
Manatee County, FL
Holmes Beach, FL
Government
Manatee County, FL
Traffic
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Beaches#Manatee#Feud#Tdt#County Chair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

The latest on the NYC mayoral primary election

When we expect to see NYC primary election winners (it's not tonight) For the first time, New York City will be using a ranked-choice voting system for some races. This means it will likely take weeks to have full results of the election. Here's a quick breakdown of when we...
College SportsPosted by
NBC News

Scott LemieuxThe NCAA Supreme Court ruling heralds the end of the era of unpaid student athletes

The dismantling of the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s monopoly system over college sports is long overdue and, on Monday, the Supreme Court appeared to agree. That’s when it rejected arguments by the NCAA and declared that the association’s decrees limiting colleges from providing qualified educational expenses to players violated antitrust law.