Movies

Chris Evans: 10 Greatest movies of all time (so far)

By Sandy C.
hiddenremote.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Evans has been in the business for a long time, but it’s his role as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that made the actor a household name. What are the top 10 best movies starring Chris Evans?. Chris Evans is also known to all as Captain America...

hiddenremote.com
Chris Evans
#Captain America
I can do this all day! Happy 40th birthday Chris Evans

Chris Evans is a hero to children all over the world due to his role as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Although he has hung up his shield as the all-American hero, Evans is still impressing on screen with his roles in 'Knives Out' and 'The Red Sea Diving Resort'.
Chris Evans turns 40: All the reasons we love the actor

Who doesn't love Chris Evans?! The charming, handsome actor has built a career as one of Hollywood's most treasured leading men over the last two decades. His work as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe cemented his spot as a box office heavyweight and also helped him amass an incredible following. In the years since, the Boston native has demonstrated time and time again why we can't get enough of him, from his winning smile to his varied career as well as his beautiful devotion to both his family and his dog. To celebrate the actor's 40th birthday on June 13, 2021, join Wonderwall.com as we run down just some of the reasons we adore him…
The Five Best Action Movies of 2021 So Far

Now that we’re into June it feels safe to look back for a bit and reflect on the action movies that have come out this year and do a little pondering over which among them are the ‘best’. It’s still early to tell how much this list might change, but so far, there are a few action movies that have been able to entertain the masses either because they’re simply packed with action or because they’ve been relevant to the past several years AND have plenty of action. The efficiency of an action movie works differently on various people since some folks happen to think that the Die Hard franchise is still every bit as good as it was when it started, while others might think that the fun stopped at the second movie. But for sheer action, plenty of movies have been released this year thanks to streaming, and many of them are worthy in some way of being called one of the best. But, keeping in mind that this is based on opinion, there are movies that stand above the others for various reasons since they might have felt a little more effective in telling a story, delivering over-the-top action, or simply blowing one’s hair back so to speak. Whatever the case is, the movies selected below were impressive for a number of qualities, not the least of which is that they had plenty of action and a decent to a great story.
Captain America 4 Will Reportedly Feel Like A G.I. Joe Movie

The majority of Marvel Cinematic Universe projects, whether it’s the movies or latterly the TV shows, try to strike their own tone while still fitting into the standard formula that’s served the franchise so well over the last thirteen years. Sometimes the genres can shift dramatically in the space of the same series, though, as we saw with Chris Evans’ Captain America trilogy.
Chris Evans Joined the Russo Brothers at Disneyland Paris This Week

Chris Evans may have passed the Captain America torch on to Anthony Mackie, but the star's days of working with Joe and Anthony Russo are far from over. The Avengers: Endgame directors have been busy filming The Gray Man, which will star Evans alongside Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, and Alfre Woodard. This week, Joe Russo took to Twitter to share some fun family photos from a recent trip to Disneyland Paris. Evans shared the post, implying that he went with the family, which means they likely took a filming break to enjoy the magic of Disney.
‘Falcon’ Anthony Mackie ‘Hated’ The Idea Of Being ‘Captain America’, Here’s Why!

Even after Chris Evans departed from the role of Captain America in Avengers: Endgame and handed the shield down to Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson, it wasn’t a guarantee if he was going to be up the Captain America mantle. Maybe that is why when Marvel Studios executives started developing The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, it wasn’t clear initially that who would be the next Captain America. In fact, Mackie revealed that he initially “hated” the original idea of the show.
First ‘Black Widow’ Reviews Call It a Solid Solo Marvel Movie

After 738 days (and, yeah, like two and a half Disney+ TV shows), there’s finally a new Marvel movie headed to theaters, the first in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Black Widow gives Scarlett Johansson’s her long-awaited solo film away from the Avengers, and reunites her with allies from her shadowy past, including Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova and David Harbour’s Red Guardian.
Black Widow’s David Harbour Challenges Chris Evans’ Captain America For “America’s Ass” Title

Move along, Steve Rogers — there's a new suitor for America's ass in town. Black Widow star David Harbour has officially laid claim to the title bestowed upon Chris Evans' Captain America in Avengers: Endgame, and now the two will have to battle it out. Harbour made the comments to Entertainment Tonight, in a years-old video from the set of the Cate Shortland feature. The set visit embargo lifted earlier this month, hence Harbour's comments just now surfacing.
Marvel's Eternals Theory: Captain America Is The Reason Eternals Haven't Intervened In MCU Events

Marvel's Eternals trailer left a lot of Marvel Cinematic Universe with one big, glaring, question: where were the Eternals when the Avengers had to battle Thanos? The Eternals trailer has a lot of hints about that answer, and those clues have led us to theory: Steve Rogers/Captain America is the reason why the Eternals have been absent in the MCU through Phases 1-3 - including the Battle of New York and Thanos' Snap with the Infinity Gauntlet. The theory is a bit more involved than that (as you can see below), but there are already too many connections between Captain America and the Eternals to ignore.
Kevin Feige Suggests More Prequel Films in the MCU's Future

Black Widow could be the first of many prequels in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In a Black Widow press conference attended by /Film, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige said that he is open to the idea of exploring other "past, present and future[s]" in the MCU. "Certainly this film and this story is a particular case for Natasha," said Feige. "But the notion of exploring the past, present, and future of the MCU is certainly in the cards for all of our characters. This particular story of this particular cast is very personal, very specific to Natasha."
Falcon and Winter Soldier’s Sebastian Stan Says There’s a Longer and Funnier Version of Bucky’s Therapy

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier cut a lengthier and "more comedic" version of Bucky Barnes in therapy, reveals star Sebastian Stan. Set six months after Avengers: Endgame, the series premiere of the Marvel Studios original series, "New World Order," puts the metal-armed Avenger in therapy as a condition of his pardon from the U.S. government. Haunted by his past as the HYDRA-brainwashed assassin called the Winter Soldier, Bucky keeps a list of amends in the notebook given to him by Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and must adhere to Dr. Christina Raynor's (Amy Aquino) three rules: don't do anything illegal, nobody gets hurt, and identify himself as "James Bucky Barnes," the ex-Winter Soldier.
How Eternals’ Gemma Chan Feels About Playing A New MCU Character After Her Role In Captain Marvel

As fortunate as Gemma Chan feels to get a second chance at the MCU, she is also in rare company now. Of the hundreds of actors who have appeared in a Marvel movie, very few have been asked back to play a second role. She joins the likes of Chris Evans, who played the Human Torch in the Fantastic Four series before donning Captain America’s shield, and Mahershala Ali, who will play Blade after portraying villain Cornell “Cottonmouth” Stokes on Luke Cage.