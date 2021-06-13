Cancel
Presidential Election

Iranians Will Head To The Polls Friday To Choose A New President

By Heard on Weekend Edition Sunday
NPR
 9 days ago

Audio will be available later today. NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with Mehrzad Boroujerdi, Professor and Director of the School of Public and International Affairs at Virginia Tech about the upcoming elections in Iran.

#Iranians#Elections In Iran#Audio#Npr
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Virginia Tech
Presidential ElectionInternational Business Times

Mongolians Head To Polls In Covid-curbed Elections

Mongolians took to the polls on Wednesday to vote for the country's new president, in the nation's third election to take place in the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic. Polls opened at 7am local time in the vast central Asian democracy, in an election hampered by social distancing, cancelled presidential debates and one candidate catching Covid.
Presidential ElectionBBC

Iran election: Who will voters choose as president?

There are seven men competing to become the ninth president of the Islamic Republic. Analysts say the disqualification of most reformist and centrist candidates has turned the election into a one-horse race, with judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi almost certain to win. Voters give their opinions on the candidates and whether...
Presidential ElectionWiredpr News

Open polls in Iranian presidential election Middle East News

More than 59 million candidates in Iran will decide the fate of four candidates to replace President Hassan Rouhani. Polls have opened in the Iranian presidential election amid concerns over his low turnout with conservative judiciary Ebrahim Raisi, who is widely regarded as a pioneer. Nearly 60 million voters in...
Presidential Electionmatzav.com

Mass Murderer Elected Iranian President

Ebrahim Raisi, a hardline judge under US sanctions for human rights abuses, secured victory as expected on Saturday in Iran’s presidential election after a contest marked by voter apathy over economic hardships and political restrictions. With all 28.9 million ballots counted, Raisi was elected with a tally of 17.9 million,...
Presidential Electiontrtworld.com

Iranian cleric Raisi's poll win draws starkly differing reactions

Hardliner Iranian cleric Ebrahim Raisi's victory in a presidential election has drawn starkly opposed reactions, with Russia hailing a sign of greater regional stability but some condemning it as a farce. United States. A State Department spokesperson said the United States regretted Iranians had been denied the chance to vote...
Middle EastPosted by
UPI News

Iranians go to polls, but they expect Ebrahim Raisi to win

June 18 (UPI) -- Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei urged residents to vote in nationwide elections Friday, but many expect hard-line front-runner Ebrahim Raisi to cruise to victory, replacing Hassan Rouhani. Raisi, 60, a close ally of Khamenei who serves as head of the judiciary, lost the 2017 election...
Presidential ElectionAustralian News

Xi congratulates Ebrahim Raisi on election as Iranian president

BEIJING, June 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday sent a congratulatory message to Ebrahim Raisi over his election as Iranian president. In his message, Xi noted that China and Iran are comprehensive strategic partners, and this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations.
POTUSNPR

What Iran's New President Could Mean For The Iran Nuclear Deal

Diplomats from Russia, China, Germany, France, the European Union and Iran have been meeting on and off since last spring to try to restore the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. That deal gave Iran relief from sanctions in return for limits on its nuclear program. Then President Trump reimposed those sanctions, and Iran started breaching those limits. The group of diplomats came together again yesterday, just a day after the Iranian government announced that hard-liner Ebrahim Raisi had won the presidential election. We're going to spend the next few minutes now talking with Vali Nasr about how all of this could affect the fate of an Iran nuclear deal. He's a professor of international affairs and Middle East studies at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies.
POTUSAOL Corp

Judge under U.S. sanctions set for presidency as Iranians vote

DUBAI (Reuters) -vIranians voted on Friday in a presidential election likely to be won by a hardline judge subject to U.S. sanctions, though many are expected to ignore the ballot amid economic hardship and calls for a boycott by liberals at home and abroad. With uncertainty surrounding Iran's efforts to...
Presidential ElectionVoice of America

Ethiopia heads to the polls

Iran’s president-elect says he won’t negotiate over limiting Tehran’s ballistic missile program. Plus, the latest on Monday’s elections in Ethiopia. And a look at ‘screenlife’ films, where everything the viewer sees happens on a computer or smartphone screen.
Middle EastPosted by
NBC News

Newly elected Iranian President Raisi throws doubt on restoring nuclear deal

As the international community works to restore the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, Israel is warning that newly elected Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi could further stall talks to limit the country’s nuclear capabilities. NBC News’ Tehran bureau chief Ali Arouzi breaks down President Raisi’s conservative political views and what the election means for the future of the nuclear deal.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
NBC News

Israeli prime minister says election of new Iranian president shows world powers should reject deal with Tehran

Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett labelled the newly elected Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi the “hangman of Tehran” during a cabinet meeting. Raisi is under U.S. sanctions for sentencing thousands of political prisoners to death in 1988. Bennett said the election should serve as a warning to world powers not to strike a deal with Iran on nuclear weapons.
Presidential Electionadobochronicles.com

POLL: President and VP Tandem for 2022 Elections

There have been talks about a possible Duterte-Duterte or a Marcos-Marcos President and Vice President tandem for the coming 2022 Philippine elections. If your only choices for Prez-VP were blood-related tandems, which tandem are you going to vote for?
PoliticsPosted by
AFP

US concerned by Iranian ships heading for Venezuela

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Thursday that he is concerned about the presence in the Atlantic Ocean of two Iranian vessels that are reportedly headed for Venezuela carrying arms. Asked by Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal whether the administration "knows exactly what is on those Iranian vessels," Austin was circumspect.
U.S. PoliticsThe Jewish Press

Human Rights Groups, US, Want New Iranian President Investigated for Crimes Against Humanity

Iran’s Chief of the Judiciary Ebrahim Raisi on Saturday was declared the winner of the country’s June 18 presidential election with 17,926,345 votes. Amnesty International’s Secretary General Agnès Callamard said in response: “That Ebrahim Raisi has risen to the presidency instead of being investigated for the crimes against humanity of murder, enforced disappearance and torture, is a grim reminder that impunity reigns supreme in Iran.”