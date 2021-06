That one was for the snow days. When a teenage Ethan Horvath would slip on those giant goalkeeper gloves, the ones that doubled as mittens, and squint through the flakes. “I grew up in New Hampshire. Our snow works a little different. It would go sideways (in Colorado) with the wind,” laughed Eric Vaughter, one of the goalkeeper coaches who tutored Horvath, the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team’s newest rock star, back when Horvath was a precocious kid from Highlands Ranch.