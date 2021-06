The journalist receives the first on the forehead, due to his manifest ignorance. – “They are not penguins, they are blackbirds (blackbirds, in English) ”, responds with some initial outrage Paul Wielgus, 67, who has traveled with a group of friends from Sommerset to Falmouth, in the coastal region of Cornwall, where the G-7 meeting is being held. Some have done the tour on foot, for six days. “They are the first to sound the alarm with their different songs, when they detect imminent danger.”