Pandemic Recovery Means More Cars On The Road, But Some Traffic Patterns Have Changed

By Heard on Weekend Edition Sunday
NPR
 9 days ago

Audio will be available later today. Traffic is getting back to pre-pandemic levels. NPR's Scott Detrow speaks to Darin Chidsey about how COVID-19 has changed traffic patterns in Southern California.

