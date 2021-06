Kurt Miller is executive director of the not-for-profit Northwest RiverPartners, which advocates for hydropower in the Pacific Northwest.A pioneering resource is now available that can provide clean, renewable energy at a fraction of the cost of existing, carbon-free methods. It uses existing natural resources to produce energy, but unlike wind and solar, its infrastructure is already in place, making our electric bills more affordable. This incredible resource also has the capacity to store and release energy when needed to make up for the intermittent nature of wind and solar or other renewables which typically need battery backup. Imagine...