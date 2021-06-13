Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

What To Know Ahead Of President Biden's Meeting With Putin

By Heard on Weekend Edition Sunday
NPR
 9 days ago

NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with Yuval Weber, Global Fellow at the Wilson Institute, about how the U.S. and Russia relationship is shifting under the Biden administration. So as we mentioned, President Biden heads to Geneva later this week to sit down with Vladimir Putin. Hanging over that summit is that 2018 Helsinki meeting between former President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. And as a reminder, that is when Trump stood next to Putin, and took Putin's side, not U.S. intelligence agencies, on the key question of whether Russia had interfered in the 2016 presidential election.

www.npr.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Alexei Navalny
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Npr#The Wilson Institute#Russian#Texas A M#Colonial Pipeline#Solarwinds#Nato#Western European#Europeans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
International Relations
Country
China
Country
Russia
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Where another Trump presidency could take America

(CNN) — "It's a fragile time for our democracy," said US Rep. Eric Swalwell, disclosing earlier this month that the Department of Justice had secretly seized his communications records in 2017, when he was on a congressional committee investigating then-president Donald Trump's ties to Russia. Rep. Adam Schiff, also on...
Politicsindustryglobalnews24.com

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT VLADIMIR PUTIN SAYS 2014 UKRAINIAN COUP WAS ORCHESTRATED BY THE US

• Putin wrote the Ukrainian tragedy was a result of post-Cold War dynamics, which left countries faced with an artificial choice between siding with the West or Russia. The United States along with its European allies had orchestrated the infamous 2014 coup that forced Ukranian President Viktor Yanukovich to resign, this is what the Russian President Vladimir Putin is saying.
PoliticsPosted by
Newsweek

Vladimir Putin Blasts NATO Expansion as 'Relic of the Cold War' in Op-Ed

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Russian soldiers who fought in World War II and criticized NATO's expansion in an op-ed published Tuesday by a German weekly. "We hoped that the end of the Cold War would be a common victory for Europe," Putin wrote in Die Zeit. "But a different approach has prevailed based on the expansion of NATO, a relic of the Cold War. Fourteen new countries, including the former Soviet Union republics, joined the organization, effectively dashing hopes for a continent without dividing lines."
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Majority of voters say Biden made progress in summit with Putin: poll

A majority of voters in a new poll say President Biden made at least some progress during his summit this month with Russian President Vladimir Putin . Twenty-one percent of registered voters in a new Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey released exclusively to The Hill said that Biden made “meaningful” progress in the Geneva meeting, while another 31 percent said he made “some” progress.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The Biden-Putin summit was a master class in diplomacy

President Biden’s summit with Vladimir Putin evoked some fairly predictable responses from pundits and critics. The press looked for signs of conflict or some reflection as to whether the face-to-face meeting engendered a human response, perhaps even a basis for trust. They also were looking for tangible action items, of which there were few.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Jake Sullivan: U.S. preparing more sanctions for Russia

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday that the Biden administration is preparing another round of sanctions against Russia over the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Why it matters: The news of a potential new sanctions package comes days after President Biden warned...
Politics104.1 WIKY

Putin orders military to help clear up floods in annexed Crimea

MOSCOW (Reuters) – President Vladimir Putin ordered the Russian military to help clear up flooding in annexed Crimea on Monday, the Kremlin said, after heavy rain caused damage in cities on the Black Sea peninsula. The region declared a state of emergency last week as hundreds of homes were flooded...
PoliticsPosted by
Newsweek

Vladimir Putin Accuses U.S. Of Organizing Coup in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the 2014 overthrow of Ukraine's then-President, Viktor Yanukovich, was the result of a coup organized by the U.S. and backed by the rest of Europe. Yanukovich was removed from office following an uprising by his country's opposition, spurred by his rejection of a trade...
Washington StatePosted by
CNN

Russian ambassador to US arrives in Washington

(CNN) — The Russian Ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, returned to Washington, DC after spending almost three months in Moscow, the Russian embassy tweeted Sunday, after US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to send both their ambassadors back to their posts during their meeting in Geneva last week.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

What Biden and Putin didn't discuss

At his summit with Vladimir Putin in Geneva, Switzerland last week, President Biden pressed his Russian counterpart on a number of critical issues. He stressed the importance of protecting U.S. infrastructure from Russian cyberattacks — and signaled that the White House was prepared to take retaliatory measures in response to continued Russian cyber-mischief. He emphasized his support for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, the U.S. broadcaster whose continued functioning and independence within Russia is now being threatened by the Kremlin. And he warned of “devastating consequences” for Russia if opposition critic Alexei Navalny, now languishing in a penal colony on questionable charges, ends up perishing behind bars.
Foreign PolicyUS News and World Report

Russia's Ambassador, Recalled Over Spat, Returns to US

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s ambassador has returned to the United States three months after being recalled as tensions rose between Moscow and Washington, according to a tweet from the Russian Embassy on Sunday. Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Joe Biden agreed at their summit in Geneva last week on...
Posted by
Reuters

Biden’s Justice Dept may defend Trump in Capitol riot lawsuits

WASHINGTON, June 22 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump may have an unlikely ally to defend him against lawsuits alleging he incited the U.S. Capitol insurrection: President Joe Biden’s Justice Department. The Biden administration paved the way for that possibility, say constitutional scholars and lawyers in the cases, by...