Asia

Killed By Military Forces, A Myanmar Poet's Spirit Of Revolution Lives On In His Work

By Michael Sullivan
NPR
 9 days ago

Audio will be available later today. Myanmar's new military rulers continue squashing dissent with poets and other activists firmly in their sights. Part of a decades long strategy of "state terror and torture" against their citizens.

www.npr.org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Related
Politicsthedallasnews.net

Myanmar's military hits Suu Kyi with corruption charges

Naypyitaw [Myanmar], June 10 (ANI): Myanmar's military junta on Thursday levelled new corruption charges against deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other former officials from her government, National League for Democracy (NLD). The information about the corruption charges was shared by the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar. The...
MilitaryTimes Daily

Myanmar military plane crash kills 12, including senior monk

BANGKOK (AP) — A well-known senior Buddhist monk was among at least 12 people who died when a plane belonging to Myanmar’s military crashed Thursday in the country’s central Mandalay region, state media reported. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After...
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

G7 leaders condemn Myanmar's military coup

London [UK], June 13 (ANI): The G7 leaders on Sunday strongly condemned the military coup in Myanmar and the subsequent violence committed by the security forces on civilians. The group called for the immediate release of those detained arbitrarily including civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi. In its Carbis Bay...
Militarywcn247.com

Blasts in Myanmar's biggest city kill 2, destroy army truck

BANGKOK (AP) — At least two explosions have rocked a neighborhood in Myanmar’s biggest city, killing two people, destroying a military truck and damaging a taxi in what appeared to be a serious escalation of violence between the country’s military rulers and their pro-democracy opponents. Myanmar media say the blasts in Yangon’s working-class Tarmwe neighborhood were caused by bombs, though there was no official confirmation. The neighborhood has been a stronghold of resistance to the military government. The blasts are widely assumed to have been carried out by opponents of the junta that ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February.
Politicsalbuquerqueexpress.com

China's support for Myanmar's military govt grows

Chiang Mai, [Thailand], June 12 (ANI): Even as many nations, including the United States and the European Union have imposed sanctions on Myanmar's military junta following the February 1 coup, China has declared its support for Senior General Min Aung Hlaing-led government. The Great Game proxy theatre in post-coup Myanmar...
WorldWashington Post

U.N. adopts resolution condemning Myanmar’s military junta

The United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution Friday condemning Myanmar’s military leaders and calling for a halt in arms sales to the country. The move comes after calls for more aggressive action from diplomat Kyaw Moe Tun, who is still recognized by the United Nations as Myanmar’s ambassador, although he was pushed out and charged with treason by his country’s military leaders for refusing to side with the junta that took power in a coup this year.
Militarywarisboring.com

More than 20 commandos killed by Taliban during an ambush in Afghanistan

Kabul — More than 20 Afghan commandos have been killed in Afghanistan’s northern province of Faryab by Taliban militants, local officials said on Thursday. The elite forces were deployed to recapture a district seized by the Taliban about 10 days ago. The commandos were deployed by air and together with...
WorldPosted by
newschain

Angelina Jolie visits Burkina Faso as UN Special Envoy

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie has visited Burkina Faso to show solidarity with people who continue to welcome the displaced, despite grappling with their own insecurity, and said the world is not doing enough to help. While Burkina Faso has been battling a five-year Islamic insurgency linked to al-Qaeda and the...
Militaryforces.net

Russia And US Military Firepower: A Comparison

Tension between Russia and the US has spiked in recent years, with NATO's chief citing the "lowest point" in relations since the Cold War. Aggressive tactics from Russian forces on the border with Ukraine and other activity have prompted widespread condemnation from the West, while the Kremlin has brushed off accusations.
Militarynewagebd.net

Israeli forces kill 2 Palestinian military intelligence officers

Three Palestinians, including two Palestinian military intelligence officers, were killed early Thursday by Israeli special forces who were on a mission to arrest suspected ‘terrorists’ in the occupied West Bank, sources on both sides said. Two of those killed were members of the Palestinian Authority's security forces, and the Palestinian...
Foreign Policy19fortyfive.com

Why the U.S. Military Would Crush China in a War

Let’s not mince words: a U.S.-China war would be hell on earth. It would likely start World War III. Millions— may be billions— of people would die if nuclear weapons were ever used in such a conflict. The global economy would likely face ruin— that’s what happens when the world’s biggest economic powers start shooting at each other. Thankfully the chances are remote it will ever happen.
Politicsforces.net

China's Military Power: How Does It Compare To The UK And US?

Chinese military might has been a topic of concern for the modern western world. Months after announcing a sixth consecutive single-digit increase to its defence budget, China has been forced to defend its development as "peaceful". The International Institute of Strategic Studies (IISS) has examined the power of China's People's...
WorldTracks

Angelina Jolie marks World Refugee Day with refugees in Burkina Faso

The Special Envoy for UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, Angelina Jolie, is in Burkina Faso for World Refugee Day to bring attention to the fastest growing emergency in the world today. Displacement doubled in the last year alone. Burkina Faso is acutely affected by the current displacement crisis in the...
Militarywilsoncenter.org

Myanmar’s National Unity Government and Its Prospects for Military Victory

With a high-intensity civil war looming, Myanmar’s future hangs in the balance. Whereas Myanmar’s military (the Tatmadaw) looked capable of crushing resistance in the first few days of the coup, their inability to tamp down on the protests and other signs of struggle, such as reports of heavy losses and some defections, render the prospects for the military’s consolidation of power much murkier. In May 2021, the National Unity Government (NUG)—a group of ousted National League for Democracy (NLD) politicians, activists, and representatives from several ethnic minority groups—announced the creation of a “People’s Defense Force” to oppose the military regime. The question now emerges: can the National Unity Government organize an effective fighting force and defeat the Tatmadaw on the battlefield? Several military challenges—most importantly the lack of a unified pan-ethnic “Federal Army” and an inability to contest control of the air—mean that the NUG will find it difficult to achieve victory beyond the rugged terrain that dominates the country’s borderlands.
MilitaryBBC

'War on Terror': Are big military deployments over?

Western forces are racing to leave Afghanistan this month. France has signalled a significant scaling back of its military commitment in Mali. In Iraq, British and other Western forces no longer have any major combat role. Twenty years after President George W Bush's so-called War on Terror, is the era...