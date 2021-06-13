Tiny Desk Contest Winner Tarriona Bell On When Poetry Says What Music Cannot

I was thrilled to discover that Pino Palladino and Blake Mills (along with percussionist Abe Rounds and saxophonist Sam Gendel) recorded a Tiny Desk (Home) Concert. “The studio backdrop of this Tiny Desk (home) concert is the perfect setting for the dynamic duo headlining this project. Pino Palladino is a prolific bassist whose sound you’re already intimately acquainted with (even if you don’t know it). Blake Mills, a guitarist and two-time Grammy nominee for Producer of the year has an impressive catalog of his own. Together, in the studio, the top shelf sidemen are in their element, distilling the sonic creativity that is the first release under Palladino’s name, Notes With Attachments,” NPR shared.