Dr. Oz has a special guest today. Dr. Pimple Popper, Sandra Lee, will be on the show to dish about all those oozing, seeping, and globulus cysts she deals with every day. The show has seen a big following as fans love to watch what comes out of some huge masses and how people are so thankful. So what makes popping oozing cysts so watchable? A quick search on YouTube reveals thousands of videos showing people opening oozing pimples and larger globs of puss. If you are one of those people, who love seeing stuff coming out of the human body, then this show is for you.