Germany wades in on Brexit row: UK should ‘respect settlement’ with EU | Politics | Information. The post-Brexit buying and selling preparations have saved Northern Eire within the EU single market and customs union regardless of the UK’s departure from the bloc, resulting in checks on sure items coming from the remainder of the UK. However this has led to tensions from Unionist politicians at Stormont who say the Protocol, carried out as a part of the Withdrawal Settlement, creates a border within the Irish Sea.