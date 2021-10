VALORANT has not had a new agent in some time but there have been a lot of different clues signaling that one should be coming soon. With the last Act of Episode 3 on the horizon for the FPS, it would seem as though the leaks and rumors should start arriving soon. Most recently during the Last Chance Qualifiers a video seeming showed off another new character and many are asking, could this be VALORANT Deadeye?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO