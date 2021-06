An exclusive interview with Perez is the centrepiece of this month’s GP Racing magazine. In the latest edition of the Flat Chat podcast, GP Racing editor Ben Anderson and columnist Mark Gallagher join host Stuart Codling to discuss the scale of Perez’s achievement. Before winning last weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix, he admitted that there was no point in expecting Red Bull to adapt its ‘difficult’ car to suit him; he would have to adapt himself to it.