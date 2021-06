A version of this feature on Sergio Ramos first appeared in the Summer 2021 issue of FourFourTwo magazine. Subscribe now!. Iago is unique among Shakespeare’s villains. The main antagonist in Othello doesn’t plot, lie and murder to advance up the food chain like Lady Macbeth, Claudius or Richard III. Instead, the ‘Motiveless Malignity’ invokes suicide, wrack and ruin for little reason other than because he can. Iago doesn’t just want to see what happens when the world burns, however – he’s got the matches and kindling to do the lighting.