Lisette Alexis, who recently starred in the claustrophobic psychological thriller flick “We Need to Do Something” opposite Sierra McCormick, has been cast in Disney Plus’ “National Treasure” series. The show, which hails from Disney Branded Television and ABC Signature, is an expansion of the Nicolas Cage-fronted movie franchise of the same name, only this time, the story will be told from the point of view of a young DREAMer in search of answers about her family. Alexis will play Jess, who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about her past and save a lost Pan-American treasure. Jess...

