Now Covid crisis mode is lifting, questions parked for a year are nagging once again
The weather is warm, and we’re heading into summer, with the assumption that this one will be better than the last: freer of lockdowns, less fraught with uncertainty and with a high probability that, when we come back in September, it will be to something like regular life. This is a great feeling in almost every way, except for a nagging anxiety – that, now the end is in sight and the limbo practically over, a reckoning is finally due.www.theguardian.com