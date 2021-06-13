Now Covid crisis mode is lifting, questions parked for a year are nagging once again

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening. Easing all restrictions in England on 21 June is to be delayed for four weeks. Ministers had been urging caution and scientists wanted more people vaccinated as cases of the Delta variant rise. The average number of daily confirmed cases is increasing and with this in mind, senior ministers have signed off a decision to delay lifting all restrictions such as reopening nightclubs. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to confirm the delay at a news conference later. Elsewhere in the UK, all areas of Scotland are due to move to Level Zero Covid restrictions on 28 June and limits on indoor gatherings in Northern Ireland are scheduled to be relaxed on 21 June. The rules in Wales will be reviewed on 25 June.