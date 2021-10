HOUSTON — Nathan Eovaldi and Jameson Taillon belong to the same pitchers’ club that no one wants to join. It’s bad enough having Tommy John surgery once, but twice?. Eovaldi, the former Yankee, who will start American League Championship Series Game 2 on Saturday for the Red Sox, who lost 5-4 to the Astros in Game 1 at Minute Maid Park, said he chatted with Taillon, the current Yankee, about their shared predicament. Maybe, if the Yankees are lucky, Eovaldi can serve as a role model for Taillon.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO