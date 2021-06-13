TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 2,318 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)
TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.slatersentinel.com