TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 2,318 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

By Jon Anderson
slatersentinel.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

slatersentinel.com
Stockscom-unik.info

Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 89.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $78,000 Stock Holdings in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) by 4,336.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Myovant Sciences were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $7,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Columbia India Consumer ETF worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $195,000 in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. Several other institutional investors also recently...
Financial Reportsslatersentinel.com

$411.87 Million in Sales Expected for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) will post sales of $411.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $413.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $411.00 million. Focus Financial Partners posted sales of $313.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 670 Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,510 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Southern Missouri Bancorp worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 12,565 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,565 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned about 0.22% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 188,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,242 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 4.7% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $39,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

WealthStone Inc. Sells 7,545 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

WealthStone Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 50.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,545 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Wolff Financial Management LLC Acquires 1,286 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.5% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
StocksWKRB News

Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) to Hold

According to Zacks, “Bank7 Corp. is the bank holding company for Bank7, operates as a community bank. It accepts deposits and makes loans, as well as provides card facilities, investments, certification of deposits, wealth management and online banking services. Bank7 Corp. is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “. Separately, Keefe, Bruyette...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “OFG Bancorp is a financial holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries, primarily in Puerto Rico. The company’s product and services consist of consumer banking and lending, commercial banking and wealth management. It offers residential mortgages, auto loans and leases, credit cards, business loans, commercial mortgages and leasing, cash management, transactional services, international trade financing, financial planning, money management, investment brokerage, corporate and individual trust, retirement products programs, and insurance. OFG Bancorp., formerly known as Oriental Financial Group Inc., is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Centene (NYSE:CNC) PT Raised to $93.00 at BMO Capital Markets

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CNC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.91.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 73.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in OneMain were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stockscom-unik.info

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Director Sells $567,946.90 in Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Director Kimberly Alexy sold 3,407 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total transaction of $567,946.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,100.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Expands By 18.1%

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,550,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the May 13th total of 9,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Lowered to Sell at Kepler Capital Markets

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VNE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Veoneer from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Veoneer in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Veoneer in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.92.
San Francisco, CAslatersentinel.com

Zacks Investment Research Upgrades LendingClub (NYSE:LC) to “Buy”

According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “. LC has been the topic of a...