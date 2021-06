(The Center Square) – By the end of June, King County residents will get to ditch their face masks in most places most of the time, public health officials say. King County Public Health officials said on Tuesday that 70% of residents ages 16 and up had received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson inoculation. That means face masks are coming off for all who want to do so in most places starting June 29.