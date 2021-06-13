Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Harris English shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree

PGA Tour
 9 days ago

In the third round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Harris English makes an 18-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole. Harris English hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. English finished his day in 2nd at 10 under; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 14 under; and Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 8 under.

www.pgatour.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palmetto#Congaree Harris English#Greens
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
News Break
Sports
Related
Golfava360.com

Dustin Johnson shoots 6-under 65 | Round 1 | Palmetto Championship | 2021

In the opening round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Dustin Johnson carded a 6-under 65, placing him one stroke off the lead heading into Friday. The Palmetto Championship at Congaree is a one-time replacement for the RBC Canadian Open and is the third PGA TOUR event contested in South Carolina this season. Reigning FedExCup champion and South Carolina native Dustin Johnson leads the field and will be looking to build up some good form ahead of the U.S. Open next week. Former PGA TOUR Player of the Year Brooks Koepka makes his first start since finishing runner up at the PGA Championship. The American is aiming for his second victory of the season after winning the Waste Management Phoenix Open in February. Meanwhile, fellow major winners Danny Willett, Jason Dufner and Padraig Harrington (fresh off his T4 at the PGA Championship) are also teeing it up alongside the likes of Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood and Sungjae Im. The recently announced Ben Hogan Award winner, John Pak, is making his professional debut and is the top-ranked player in the inaugural PGA TOUR University Class.
Golfava360.com

Highlights | Round 4 | the Palmetto Championship | 2021

Check out the best shots of the day from Round 4 of the 2021 the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, featuring Chesson Hadley, Jhonattan Vegas, Garrick Higgo and Bo Van Pelt among others. SUBSCRIBE to PGA TOUR now: http://pgat.us/vBxcZSh. The Palmetto Championship at Congaree is a one-time replacement for the RBC...
Golfislandfm.com

US Open: Jon Rahm birdies 17 and 18 to snatch first major title at Torrey Pines

Jon Rahm birdied the final two holes to capture his maiden major title in a scintillating finish to the 121st US Open at Torrey Pines. With Louis Oosthuizen clinging onto the lead down the stretch, Rahm holed a slick 25-foot putt for a three at the penultimate hole, and after a sensible splash-out away from the pin from a greenside bunker at the 18th, he was fist-pumping with delight once again after rolling in his fifth birdie putt of the day.
Golfchatsports.com

US Open Golf 2021: Louis Oosthuizen Charges into Share of Lead with Late Eagle

Louis Oosthuizen found an eagle on the par five 18th hole at Torrey Pines and added some chaos to the top of the leaderboard as Saturday at the U.S Open came to a close. The result is a three-way tie for the lead at five-under par between Mackenzie Hughes, Russell Henley and Oosthuizen with a strong field closing in behind them.
Golfchatsports.com

Jon Rahm adds to clutch legacy with U.S. Open winning putts

There was a feeling he’d make that putt. It’s what he does. He did it in 2017 for eagle on the 72nd hole to win the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. After Dustin Johnson made a miraculous putt to force a playoff at the 2020 BMW Championship, he made a 66-footer on the first extra hole to win.
Golfdailypostathenian.com

Jon Rahm's search for major 'magic formula' (2020)

Before winning the 2021 US Open, former world No. 1 golfer Jon Rahm told CNN Living Golf's Shane O'Donoghue that he was "getting closer" and working on the "magic formula" to win a major.
Golffoxwilmington.com

Jon Rahm captures US Open title

Three weeks ago, Jon Rahm tested positive for COVID-19 after his third round at the Memorial with a six-shot lead and was forced to pull out of the tournament. Fast-forward to Sunday, the Spaniard was clutch down the stretch and came from behind to capture the U.S. Open title at Torrey Pines.
Golfdailymagazine.news

Jon Rahm supplants Dustin Johnson as No. 1 in Official World Golf Ranking

Among the spoils of Jon Rahm's U.S. Open victory is a return to the top of the Official World Golf Ranking. Rahm supplanted Dustin Johnson atop the rankings thanks to the Spaniard's triumph at Torrey Pines. Johnson had been No. 1 since winning in last year's playoffs. Rahm previously was No. 1 for a total of four weeks, prior to DJ's ascension.
GolftheScore

Watch: Rahm drills clutch putt on No. 18 to take clubhouse lead

Jon Rahm is the clubhouse leader at the U.S. Open following an electric finish on the 18th hole at Torrey Pines. The pre-tournament favorite followed a birdie on the 17th with an incredible read to nail a curling putt on the 72nd hole of the championship. He took a one-shot lead over Louis Oosthuizen.
GolfPGA Tour

Jon Rahm qualifies for 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions with 2021 U.S. Open victory

Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii – The motto for the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions: Win and you’re in. Courtesy of their recent victories, Jon Rahm, Jason Kokrak, Patrick Cantlay and Garrick Higgo became the most recent players to qualify for the winners-only event and join 23 other TOUR winners this calendar year on Maui when the 2022 event returns to The Plantation Course at Kapalua in January.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Look: Phil Mickelson Responds To Tiger Woods’ Message

Tiger Woods sent a classy message to Phil Mickelson following his win at the PGA Championship on Sunday afternoon. Mickelson made history at the second major of the year on Sunday. The beloved left-handed golfer became the oldest major champion winner in golf history. Mickelson, 50, now has six major championships to his name.
GolfPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Jon Rahm triumphs at Us Open after Covid

In the first race after the positivity at Covid Jon Rahm in California, with a total of 278 (69 70 72 67, -6) shots and two decisive birdies in the final, he wins the 121st edition of the US Open and celebrates the first Major of his career . Full...
Golfwmleader.com

Sergio Garcia out; Olympic men’s golf field announced

The Tokyo Olympic men’s golf field was announced Tuesday, drawn from the Official World Golf Ranking after the U.S. Open finished Sunday. The U.S. qualifying race was still in play going into the U.S. Open, but the results didn’t change the four qualifiers — Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau.
GolfGolf Digest

Jon Rahm: Low Scores Start With Maxing Out Your Drives

There might be some par 4s where it makes sense to tee off with a 3-wood or an iron, but it's rare to see me using anything but driver. I'm more comfortable with it. When it comes to scoring, I'd rather hit it as far down the fairway as I can and have a wedge in my hands for the next shot—even from the rough—versus a middle iron from the fairway. My strategy seems to work—as I've now ascended to World No. 1 (again) with my U.S. Open title at Torrey Pines. I'm second in strokes gained/off the tee and tied for fourth on the PGA Tour in birdie average (4.4 per round). My goal with the driver is pretty simple.
Golftalesbuzz.com

Jon Rahm wins U.S. Open

Jon Rahm won the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines on Sunday, closing with 4-under 67 and just beating Louis Oosthuizen. Rahm, 26, is ranked No. 3 in the world, and is the first Spaniard to win the golf tournament. Earlier this month, he tested positive for COVID-19, and had to withdraw from the Memorial Tournament.