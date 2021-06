US Open - Winner. We are in for a treat this week with a major at the South Course at Torrey Pines and we can expect a very tough test throughout. Last time the US Open was held here Woods and Mediate were the only two who broke par on 1 under. That edition will always be remembered as one of the greats and we should get a similarly exciting finish here, albeit without the one leg heroics of Woods. The course will play very long this week there is no doubt but the rough will be extremely penal. In recent years this has given advantage to the bombers who hit it closer to the green and seem to gain the advantage across the week whether they hit the rough or the fairway. The fairways are always hard to hit at these tests and it seems the course setup usually favours those who hit it the longest. That being said I don't think it will be that simple for the bomb and gougers this week. A few tweaks have been made by Rees Jones to make those longer hitters think. Fairway bunkers have been added to landing areas and a shaven run off behind the 9th green means anyone going for it in two will need to be deadly accurate distance wise not to overshoot the green. It certainly isn't as simple as Bethpage and Winged Foot was to bomb and gouge and there certainly is more of a test around the greens here also.